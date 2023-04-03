Hong Kong
The Merchants

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  The Merchants
  the merchants rendering
  the merchants
  4. The Merchants
  the merchants
  6. The Merchants
    Osmanthus honey glazed Jinhua ham with crispy bean curd sheet
  7. The Merchants
    Deep-fried Mandarin fish with sweet and sour sauce
The Merchants is the first of four dining concepts open for business inside Central’s all-new multi-experience space, Forty-Five. As a collaborative project between designers Sean Dix and Victoria Tang-Owen, The Merchants’ dining venue is decked out with opulent decors like embroidered wallpaper and custom cherry wood banquettes. The Merchants presents contemporary Shanghainese cuisine led by chef Chen Tian Long (formerly of Michelin-starred restaurant Jardin de Jade). Dine amidst scenic harbour views in the 80-seater restaurant with four private rooms accommodating up to 20 guests. Expect a modern interpretation of classic fare from Shanghai and neighbouring provinces like Jiangsu and Zhejiang from their ala carte or set lunch menu ($598/person), including dishes like crispy eel with sweet vinegar, drunken crab with 25-year Hua Diao wine, deep-fried Mandarin fish with sweet and sour sauce, osmanthus honey glazed Jinhua ham with crispy bean curd sheet, and clay pot rice with crab meat and fish maw.  

Visit this feature for more information about Forty-Five. 

Details

Address:
45/F, Gloucester Tower, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2155 4141
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-11pm, Sat-Sun & public holidays 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-11pm
