After undergoing a renovation and rebranding, The InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong has given its Italian spot a fresh vibe and a new view by moving it upstairs. Now named The Mistral, the restaurant serves Italian delicacies with stunning views of Victoria Harbour. Indulge in a semi-lunch buffet, a seasonal evening a la carte menu, and a Sunday brunch. The menu offers timeless classics and creative modern twists crafted by chef Fabio Guaglione. Must-try dishes this season include handmade pasta delights such as black ink taglierini served with Mazara Del Vallo red prawns ($448) and multicoloured tortelli with blue Boston lobster, Osietra caviar, served with lobster bisque sauce ($488). Pair your meal with their wide selection of Italian wines, including options by the glass, and don’t miss a taste of their Grappa and Amaro, served tableside from the trolley.