Hong Kong
Timeout

The Mistral

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East
  • Recommended
  The Mistral
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  The Mistral
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  The Mistral
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  The Mistral
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta black ink taglierini
  The Mistral
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta The Mistral's Grappa collection
  The Mistral
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Try grappa by the glass or enjoy a flight
  The Mistral
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Multicoloured tortelli with blue Boston lobster
After undergoing a renovation and rebranding, The InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong has given its Italian spot a fresh vibe and a new view by moving it upstairs. Now named The Mistral, the restaurant serves Italian delicacies with stunning views of Victoria Harbour. Indulge in a semi-lunch buffet, a seasonal evening a la carte menu, and a Sunday brunch. The menu offers timeless classics and creative modern twists crafted by chef Fabio Guaglione. Must-try dishes this season include handmade pasta delights such as black ink taglierini served with Mazara Del Vallo red prawns ($448) and multicoloured tortelli with blue Boston lobster, Osietra caviar, served with lobster bisque sauce ($488). Pair your meal with their wide selection of Italian wines, including options by the glass, and don’t miss a taste of their Grappa and Amaro, served tableside from the trolley.

Details

Address:
1/F, InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, 70 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Tsim Sha Tsui East
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2731 2870
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12–3pm, 6.30-10.30pm
