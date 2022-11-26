The Myth of It/Eat – Plant Banquet

Time Out says

Community initiative The Store In Time has partnered up with food design team Deep Food, contemporary dance group TS Crew, and Rooot, a restaurant at The Mills that advocates the use of local ingredients, to offer three immersive dining experiences in November. From the selection of ingredients to plate presentations and the whole dining atmosphere, the dinner combines exquisite food with contemporary art to present a mythological story inspired by modern culinary culture. In each session, dishes will be delivered by members of the TS Crew as they dance and move freely around the room as a way of associating the body with food and encouraging diners to give the word 'eat' a whole new meaning.