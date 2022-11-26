Hong Kong
Timeout

The Myth of It/Eat – Plant Banquet

  • Restaurants
  • The Mills, Tsuen Wan
  1. nam fung
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. NAM FUNG
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /2
Community initiative The Store In Time has partnered up with food design team Deep Food, contemporary dance group TS Crew, and Rooot, a restaurant at The Mills that advocates the use of local ingredients, to offer three immersive dining experiences in November. From the selection of ingredients to plate presentations and the whole dining atmosphere, the dinner combines exquisite food with contemporary art to present a mythological story inspired by modern culinary culture. In each session, dishes will be delivered by members of the TS Crew as they dance and move freely around the room as a way of associating the body with food and encouraging diners to give the word 'eat' a whole new meaning.

Details

Event website:
events.nftouch.com.hk/en/event/RTI1VA==/The-Myth-of-ItEat--Plant-Banquet
Address:
The Mills
45 Pak Tin Par St, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong
Price:
$380

Dates and times

