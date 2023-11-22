Hong Kong
Timeout

The One Lemon Tea

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. 啊一檸檬茶
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  2. the one lemon tea
    Photograph: Cara Hung
Time Out says

The One Lemon Tea first started out in 2015 as a humble pushcart lemon tea vendor, but has since expanded to having over hundreds of branches. The brand has become so popular that they have their own dedicated lemon orchard in China, which only grows perfume lemons used in their lemon teas. Some of The One’s best sellers include their refreshing duck excrement lemon tea ($34), whereas richer options on the menu include teas made with plain milk (from $29) or coconut milk (from $33).

Details

Address:
Shop A3, G/F, Houng Sun Building, 45-47 Carnavon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-11pm
