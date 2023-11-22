Time Out says

The One Lemon Tea first started out in 2015 as a humble pushcart lemon tea vendor, but has since expanded to having over hundreds of branches. The brand has become so popular that they have their own dedicated lemon orchard in China, which only grows perfume lemons used in their lemon teas. Some of The One’s best sellers include their refreshing duck excrement lemon tea ($34), whereas richer options on the menu include teas made with plain milk (from $29) or coconut milk (from $33).