Hong Kong
Timeout

The Peninsula Hong Kong X Star Ferry

  • Restaurants
  • Star Ferry, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Peninsula x Ferry Afternoon Tea
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
  2. Peninsula x Ferry Afternoon Tea
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
  3. Peninsula x Ferry Afternoon Tea
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
Take a look at our afternoon tea experience on the Star Ferry

As part of The Peninsula Hong Kong’s 95th anniversary celebration, The Grand Dame of the Far East is offering an afternoon tea experience unlike any other. The hotel collaborates with the Star Ferry, one of Hong Kong’s most cherished icons, to offer guests a cruise at the lavishly decorated World Star ferry complete with an afternoon tea package as they sail along Victoria Harbour. From every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday until July 31, The Peninsula’s special tea menu ($650 per person) features an array of sweet and savoury bites, such as tuna niçoise on focaccia, cucumber finger sandwiches, citrus jelly and vanilla cheesecake, as well as the hotel’s iconic raisin scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam.

