The Peninsula Hong Kong’s famed Star Ferry afternoon tea continues into June

An afternoon tea isn't complete without the customary sweet and savoury delights, and The Peninsula enhances this experience with delectable creations that vary with the seasons, crafted by The Lobby’s chef de cuisine and the hotel’s executive pastry chef.

Enjoy meticulously crafted savoury bites that harmoniously blend traditional and modern flavours, including the seaweed-cauliflower mousse and abalone tart with soya sauce, alongside four sandwich options. Choose from ham with Pommery mustard, smoked salmon with guacamole, coronation chicken with Granny Smith apple, and classic cucumber sandwich.

Satisfy your sweet cravings with a range of decadent desserts like red bean curd flavoured peanut brownies, milk chocolate chantilly, milk tea éclairs, pear cheesecake, lemon, honey, and mint tartlets, and The Peninsula’s renowned raisin scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam.*

To complement your culinary journey, choose from a selection of coffee, signature Peninsula teas, or herbal infusions. Elevate your experience with specialty beverages, premium wines, or Champagnes available at additional cost.