  1. The Peninsula
    Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula
  2. The Peninsula
    Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula
The Peninsula Hong Kong’s famed Star Ferry afternoon tea continues into June

Hop aboard the World Star ferry to enjoy a unique afternoon tea

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with The Peninsula Hong Kong
Building on the success of The Peninsula Hong Kong’s collaborative afternoon tea with Star Ferry, The Peninsula Afternoon Tea on the Harbour has been extended until June 30, continuing to delight guests throughout the spring and summer seasons.

Hop aboard the well-appointed World Star ferry for an exclusive experience set against the backdrop of the picturesque Victoria Harbour. Guests can enjoy magnificent harbour views, scrumptious cuisine, live music, and the acclaimed service of The Peninsula Hong Kong. Priced at $820 per person, the afternoon tea is available every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 2.45pm and 4pm to 5.45pm.

An exquisite afternoon tea cruise experience
Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula

An exquisite afternoon tea cruise experience

An afternoon tea isn't complete without the customary sweet and savoury delights, and The Peninsula enhances this experience with delectable creations that vary with the seasons, crafted by The Lobby’s chef de cuisine and the hotel’s executive pastry chef. 

Enjoy meticulously crafted savoury bites that harmoniously blend traditional and modern flavours, including the seaweed-cauliflower mousse and abalone tart with soya sauce, alongside four sandwich options. Choose from ham with Pommery mustard, smoked salmon with guacamole, coronation chicken with Granny Smith apple, and classic cucumber sandwich.

Satisfy your sweet cravings with a range of decadent desserts like red bean curd flavoured peanut brownies, milk chocolate chantilly, milk tea éclairs, pear cheesecake, lemon, honey, and mint tartlets, and The Peninsula’s renowned raisin scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam.*

To complement your culinary journey, choose from a selection of coffee, signature Peninsula teas, or herbal infusions. Elevate your experience with specialty beverages, premium wines, or Champagnes available at additional cost. 

A one-time-only showcase of opera music and gastronomy
Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula

A one-time-only showcase of opera music and gastronomy

Mark your calendars for April 28, from 4pm to 6.30pm, to join the spectacular one-time event, the La Bohème Opera Recital Afternoon Tea Experience on the Harbour. The Peninsula Hong Kong presents a unique event aboard the World Star, blending Giacomo Puccini's masterpiece, La Bohème, with a remarkable dining experience.

Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula

Prepare to be captivated by the emotional story of struggling young artists in 19th century Paris, especially adapted for the Hong Kong audience and performed by a talented cast of exceptional vocalists. 

The La Bohème Opera Recital Afternoon Tea Experience on the Harbour, priced at $2,300 per person, will also offer a special afternoon tea experience presenting Italy-inspired offerings. Reserve tables for two or four online via The Peninsula’s official website today. Secure your spot before slots run out. Bon voyage!

*The Afternoon Tea menu is subject to change based on seasonality

