Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Praya

  • Restaurants
  • Shek Tong Tsui
  1. The Praya
    Photograph: Courtesy The Praya
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. The Praya
    Photograph: Courtesy The Praya
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. The Praya
    Photograph: Courtesy The Praya
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. The Praya
    Photograph: Courtesy The Praya
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Take a look at our visit to this brand new venue in town

The Praya is One-Eight-One Hotel's all new contemporary Cantonese restaurant. Head chef Samuel Ng combines Western and Asian culinary techniques in order to create elevated and reinvented takes on Hong Kong cusine, such as their sourdough spring onion pancakes with pickled onion salad and fermented bean curd sour cream, master stock lo sui beef quintent, and drunken clams in aged Shaoxing wine. Additionally, The Praya has also crafted a selection of signature cocktails based on the five elements such as Hot Century Egg which represents gold and is a spicy twist on a classic Negroni, or the Dragon & Phoenix which represents wood and pairs salted kumquat with lemon and aged tangerine peel. 

Details

Address:
Level 3, 181 Connaught Road West, Shek Tong Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3181 1666
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7am-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.