The Praya is One-Eight-One Hotel's all new contemporary Cantonese restaurant. Head chef Samuel Ng combines Western and Asian culinary techniques in order to create elevated and reinvented takes on Hong Kong cusine, such as their sourdough spring onion pancakes with pickled onion salad and fermented bean curd sour cream, master stock lo sui beef quintent, and drunken clams in aged Shaoxing wine. Additionally, The Praya has also crafted a selection of signature cocktails based on the five elements such as Hot Century Egg which represents gold and is a spicy twist on a classic Negroni, or the Dragon & Phoenix which represents wood and pairs salted kumquat with lemon and aged tangerine peel.