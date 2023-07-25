Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Square

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung
  1. the square sai kung kong
    Photograph: Courtesy The Square
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. the square sai kung
    Photograph: Courtesy The Square
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Drop by The Square during your next trip to Sai Kung for all-day dining at this casual restaurant. The two-storey eatery has ample space for diners to enjoy their meals, from an al fresco outdoor dining area, or their second floor which provides a calm atmosphere to relax in, to a backyard behind the restaurant that’s full of plush greenery. No matter how small or big your appetite is, The Square’s menu is sure to have something that’ll fill you up. Options include light dishes such as sandwiches and wraps, along with hearty entrees like chicken and waffles, whole lobster burgers, and 12-hour slow-cooked crispy pork. Additionally, The Square’s menu offers a select range of cakes, muffins, and baked pastries to pair with coffee or tea.

Details

Address:
Contact:
View Website
9193 6036
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur 10am-10pm, Fri-Sun and PH 7.30am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.