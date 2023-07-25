Time Out says

Drop by The Square during your next trip to Sai Kung for all-day dining at this casual restaurant. The two-storey eatery has ample space for diners to enjoy their meals, from an al fresco outdoor dining area, or their second floor which provides a calm atmosphere to relax in, to a backyard behind the restaurant that’s full of plush greenery. No matter how small or big your appetite is, The Square’s menu is sure to have something that’ll fill you up. Options include light dishes such as sandwiches and wraps, along with hearty entrees like chicken and waffles, whole lobster burgers, and 12-hour slow-cooked crispy pork. Additionally, The Square’s menu offers a select range of cakes, muffins, and baked pastries to pair with coffee or tea.