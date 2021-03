The Third Bakery is the sister cafe of Tuck Shop by Social Club in Sai Ying Pun and the popular Yuen Long cafe The Third. While the menus are somewhat similar across the board, this newly opened joint turns its focus to baked goods including cakes and pastries. The cafe is not particularly spacious but its high ceiling, coupled with soft tones from its white and teal-coloured walls, gives the whole cafe a light and airy vibe. Ideal for lazy Sunday afternoons.