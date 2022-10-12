Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Vault Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Central
the vault cafe
Photograph: Courtesy The Vault Cafe
Advertising

Time Out says

This autumn, catering and events group Feste Group partners with Fringe Club to revamp The Vault Cafe. Tucked away inside the Old Dairy Farm Depot, the cafe offers breakfast and lunch options from 8am to 5pm daily, created by Michelin-trained chef Umi Bangari. Additionally, The Vault Cafe also reinforces Fringe Club’s mission of supporting Hong Kong’s art community by displaying local artists’ artworks around the space. 

The Vault is currently in soft opening and will officially open on October 21.

Details

Address:
Fringe Club, 2 Lower Albert Rd, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8am-5pm
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.