This autumn, catering and events group Feste Group partners with Fringe Club to revamp The Vault Cafe. Tucked away inside the Old Dairy Farm Depot, the cafe offers breakfast and lunch options from 8am to 5pm daily, created by Michelin-trained chef Umi Bangari. Additionally, The Vault Cafe also reinforces Fringe Club’s mission of supporting Hong Kong’s art community by displaying local artists’ artworks around the space.

The Vault is currently in soft opening and will officially open on October 21.