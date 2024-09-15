Subscribe
  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The Wall Street Bar and Lounge

Step into The Wall Street Bar and Lounge in Tsim Sha Tsui to chill out in a cool venue decorated with large golden arches by the bar, sleek black walls, and large floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural sunlight. Expect to enjoy hearty plates like classic pizzas, slow-roasted beef, as well as fish and chips. Must-try cocktails at The Wall Street Bar and Lounge include Call Me By Your Name – a fizzy cocktail with amaro santoni, shiso, and soda water, as well as Day Dream – made with vodka, Midori, and yuzu-infused sake. 

Details

Address
1/F, MW Plaza, 40 Kimberley Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 12pm-1am, Fri 12pm-2am, Sat 4pm-2am, Sun 4pm-1am
