Step into The Wall Street Bar and Lounge in Tsim Sha Tsui to chill out in a cool venue decorated with large golden arches by the bar, sleek black walls, and large floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural sunlight. Expect to enjoy hearty plates like classic pizzas, slow-roasted beef, as well as fish and chips. Must-try cocktails at The Wall Street Bar and Lounge include Call Me By Your Name – a fizzy cocktail with amaro santoni, shiso, and soda water, as well as Day Dream – made with vodka, Midori, and yuzu-infused sake.