Tian Tian Plus (West Kowloon)

After debuting its first Hong Kong location in Fashion Walk earlier this year, Singapore’s famed Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice expands with another spot at Elements. Like the Causeway Bay location, the new outlet also offers dishes by other food stalls from the lion city, including The 1950’s, Lai Jie Fang and A Noodle Story. Aside from the signature chicken rice, the restaurant will serve new dishes, including bak kut teh with wagyu shank and tripe, prawn toast with truffle sauce, and sweets such as kaya cake and deep-fried durian dumplings.