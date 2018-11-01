Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tian Tian Plus (West Kowloon)

  • Restaurants
  • West Kowloon
Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice
Advertising

Time Out says

After debuting its first Hong Kong location in Fashion Walk earlier this year, Singapore’s famed Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice expands with another spot at Elements. Like the Causeway Bay location, the new outlet also offers dishes by other food stalls from the lion city, including The 1950’s, Lai Jie Fang and A Noodle Story. Aside from the signature chicken rice, the restaurant will serve new dishes, including bak kut teh with wagyu shank and tripe, prawn toast with truffle sauce, and sweets such as kaya cake and deep-fried durian dumplings.

Details

Address:
Shop 1050A, 1/F, Elements
1 Austin Road, West Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3108 2182
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.