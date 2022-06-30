Hong Kong
Tic Tac Room

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. Tic Tac Room
    Photograph: Courtesy Tic Tac Room
  2. Tic Tac Room
    Photograph: Courtesy Tic Tac Room
  3. Tic Tac Room
    Photograph: Courtesy Tic Tac Room
  4. Tic Tac Room
    Photograph: Courtesy Tic Tac RoomCrab croquette
  5. Tic Tac Room
    Photograph: Courtesy Tic Tac Room Ebi fry omurice
  6. Tic Tac Room
    Photograph: Courtesy Tic Tac Room Tonkatsu sandwich
Opening on July 5, this yōshoku (Western-influenced Japanese cuisine) restaurant is the latest venue launching at the newly renovated off-course betting centre of Hong Kong Jockey Club on Stanley Street. The eatery takes after the name of Tic-Tac Men, who used to facilitate the communication between betting companies and other off-site workers in the horse racing industry in the 19th century. Guests can order from the two sets of menus – available during non-racing days and racing days – with options of appetiser, soup, dessert, and two drinks, and includes dishes like crab croquette ($78), karaage fried chicken ($58), hamburger steak omurice ($138), and fried ebi omurice ($138). 

Make sure to book a reservation during racing days to secure a seat. Booking will be available on this link from July 2 onwards.

*No entry to people aged under 18.

Details

Address:
2/F, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Stanley Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/TicTacRoom_HK
3586 0368
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12.30pm to 9.30pm (on non-racing days), 11.30am to 9.30pm (daytime racing days), 12pm-11pm (nighttime racing days)
