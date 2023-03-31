Tiffany Blue Box Cafe Valentine’s Day Menu

Time Out says

On Valentine’s Day, celebrate with your loved ones at the Tiffany Blue Box Cafe and indulge in their limited-time menu, available from February 10 to 14. The elegant jewellery brand’s kitchen will be serving a three ($1,288) and four-course menu ($1,388) featuring crystal blue shrimp and Japanese purple sweet potato soup for starters, baby lamb and spring chicken for mains, and a raspberry chocolate mousse for dessert. Alternatively, if you’re looking for an afternoon bite, Tiffany is also celebrating the launch of their new Tiffany Lock jewellery collection with a themed afternoon tea set. Enjoy delectable bites ranging from chestnut and coconut tarts to snow crab puffs to garlic and fleur de sel scones. Prices start at $688 for two guests, and you’ll be able to order the set from now until March 31.