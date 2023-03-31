Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tiffany Blue Box Cafe Valentine’s Day Menu

  • Restaurants
  • The Tiffany Blue Box Café, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Tiffany Blue Box Cafe Valentine’s Day Menu
    Photograph: Courtesy Tiffany Blue Box CafeTiffany Blue Box Cafe Valentine’s Day Menu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Tiffany Blue Box Cafe Valentine’s Day Menu
    Photograph: Courtesy Tiffany Blue Box CafeTiffany Blue Box Cafe Valentine’s Day Menu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Tiffany Blue Box Cafe Valentine’s Day Menu
    Photograph: Courtesy Tiffany Blue Box CafeTiffany Blue Box Cafe Valentine’s Day Menu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Tiffany Blue Box Cafe Valentine’s Day Menu
    Photograph: Courtesy Tiffany Blue Box CafeTiffany Blue Box Cafe Valentine’s Day Menu
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

On Valentine’s Day, celebrate with your loved ones at the Tiffany Blue Box Cafe and indulge in their limited-time menu, available from February 10 to 14. The elegant jewellery brand’s kitchen will be serving a three ($1,288) and four-course menu ($1,388) featuring crystal blue shrimp and Japanese purple sweet potato soup for starters, baby lamb and spring chicken for mains, and a raspberry chocolate mousse for dessert. Alternatively, if you’re looking for an afternoon bite, Tiffany is also celebrating the launch of their new Tiffany Lock jewellery collection with a themed afternoon tea set. Enjoy delectable bites ranging from chestnut and coconut tarts to snow crab puffs to garlic and fleur de sel scones. Prices start at $688 for two guests, and you’ll be able to order the set from now until March 31.

Details

Event website:
www.chope.co/hong-kong-restaurants/restaurant/the-tiffany-blue-box-cafe
Address:
The Tiffany Blue Box Café
Shop 207-208, Lobby floor, 1 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
2362 9828
Price:
$1,288-$1,388

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!