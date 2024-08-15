Best chill cafes recognised by Time Out and Cathay

Blue Bottle Coffee
With over 100 branches throughout Asia and the United States, the renowned Californian coffee chain, Blue Bottle Coffee, specialises in freshly roasted coffee sourced from premium and sustainable coffee farms. Its first Hong Kong outpost, spread across two floors at the Lyndhust Terrace near the Mid-Levels Escalator, offers comfortable leather-and-wood chairs and views of the vibrant Central neighbourhood. Their expansive venue in Wan Chai is a three-storey haven where each level is themed around celestial bodies – the sun, moon, and stars. Bring your furry friends and settle into their spacious outdoor area to enjoy a cuppa. Don’t miss out on their location-exclusive food offerings too.