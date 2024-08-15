Subscribe
Best chill cafes recognised by Time Out and Cathay

Kick back, get your caffeine fix, and earn Asia Miles at these cosy hangout spots

Cupping Room
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay
Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Cathay
Hongkongers love coffee, and the city is brimming with laid-back coffee joints that invite guests to indulge in well-crafted coffee beverages and specialty drinks, while unwinding in a tranquil escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

To guide you on your next cafe-hopping adventure, Time Out Hong Kong, in partnership with premium travel lifestyle brand, Cathay, curated a list of Recommended restaurants. Each of these venues allow you to earn one Asia Mile for every $4 spent by presenting your Cathay membership QR code at the end of the meal. Next time you visit a restaurant, watch for the ‘Time Out x Cathay Recommended’ stickers, our stamp of approval guaranteeing quality offerings and an unforgettable dining experience there.

Among the 40 restaurants listed in the series, this last set shines a spotlight on Hong Kong’s top cafes for a chill hangout, offering both laid-back vibes and top-notch brews. Read on to explore a list of the best cafes to check out in Hong Kong.

Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee
Blue Bottle Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

With over 100 branches throughout Asia and the United States, the renowned Californian coffee chain, Blue Bottle Coffee, specialises in freshly roasted coffee sourced from premium and sustainable coffee farms. Its first Hong Kong outpost, spread across two floors at the Lyndhust Terrace near the Mid-Levels Escalator, offers comfortable leather-and-wood chairs and views of the vibrant Central neighbourhood. Their expansive venue in Wan Chai is a three-storey haven where each level is themed around celestial bodies – the sun, moon, and stars. Bring your furry friends and settle into their spacious outdoor area to enjoy a cuppa. Don’t miss out on their location-exclusive food offerings too.

Read more

Cupping Room

Cupping Room
Cupping Room
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

This homegrown caffeine hotspot is a familiar haunt for coffeeholics in the city. Founded more than a decade ago, this award-winning specialty coffee roastery with seven branches in Hong Kong crafts top-notch coffee and offers a diverse food menu. Among its Instagrammable locations is the branch at Harbour City. Featuring broad window frames echoing those seen from a ferry, the spot overlooks the iconic Victoria Harbour, making it the perfect setting for sundowners. Taking a break from caffeine? The brand also provides a wide range of alternatives, such as house-blended chai tea lattes.

Read more

Domain

Domain
Domain
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

If you’re looking to up your WFH game, Domain at EAST Hong Kong is a stylish cafe and co-working space that offers brewed coffee, healthy dining options, and freshly baked pastries. Spanning two floors, this welcoming, elegant location features an intimate lounge setting seamlessly blending modern style and functionality. Socialise at their communal tables, or kick back with a cuppa at their cosy sofa seating.

Read more

Fleuria Fleuriste & Café

Fleuria Fleuriste & Café
Fleuria Fleuriste & Café
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

A must-visit for anthophiles and coffee lovers, this upscale florist and lifestyle cafe at Pacific Place opened its door in 2023. The venue presents an elegant mix of floristry, and serves fresh brews, and artisanal desserts. Immerse in the beauty of floristry at every corner of the cafe, featuring a pastel green backdrop accentuated with emerald green, gilded touches, verdant foliage, and shelves adorned with fresh blooms at the entrance. Beyond their coffee selection, the establishment is known for its specialty beverages that harmoniously blend coffee and floral notes, such as the bubbly Ombré Rose.

Read more

INTERVAL Farmacy

INTERVAL Farmacy
INTERVAL Farmacy
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

A collaboration between Twins Kitchen and urban farming technology company Farmacy HK, this all-day cafe and restaurant in Cyberport is a beloved gathering place for those residing and working around Pok Fu Lam. Step into their Nordic-inspired setting adorned with natural elements like algae paint and marble accents, and enjoy artisanal coffee, low-intervention wines, and Italian culinary offerings. The restaurant features an on-site urban farm that produces seasonal micro greens, edible flowers, and vegetables, creating a farm-to-table dining experience for diners.

Read more

Matchali

Matchali
Matchali
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

If you’re looking to shake things up from your everyday coffee, homegrown matcha brand Matchali presents a selection of matcha beverages made with hand-picked ceremonial grade matcha sourced from a fifth-generation tea farm in Kyoto, along with preservative-free and unprocessed ingredients. Its flagship branch at Starstreet Precinct showcases a minimalist aesthetic with soft pastel greens, wooden furnishing, and lofty ceilings. Signature drinks include matcha and hojicha lattes, matchacano, yuzu lemonade matcha, and brown sugar boba matcha latte.

Read more

NOC Coffee Co.

NOC Coffee Co.
NOC Coffee Co.
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Initially opened at the slopes of Graham Street in 2015, NOC, which stands for ‘not only coffee’, is a renowned local specialty coffee label that boasts over 10 branches across the city, each following a minimalist design with a unique character. Whether you’re here for laid-back conversations, remote work, or light bites, NOC provides the ideal setting. Of course, make sure to order one of their coffee offerings which uses specialty coffee beans sourced from all over the world, which undergo comprehensive testing at NOC’s in-house roastery to achieve a perfect balance of flavours. 

Read more

PHI Coffee & Pancake

PHI Coffee & Pancake
PHI Coffee & Pancake
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Experience the perfect match of coffee and soufflé pancakes at one of PHI Coffee & Pancake’s nine branches in the city. Their pink-themed Central branch boasts a charming patio, ideal for your social media feed. Phi is best known for their Instagrammable fluffy Japanese-style soufflé pancakes, available in various flavours, from tiramisu to chocolate, Awayuki strawberry to limited-edition options. 

Read more

sensory ZERO

sensory ZERO
sensory ZERO
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Enjoy unique concoctions at sensory ZERO, another homegrown brand with multiple locations across the city. Ideal for relaxed meetups and gatherings, their spacious venues showcase a variety of specialty coffees curated by a team of Q Graders. Standouts include the refreshing orange or ginger sparkling americano, shakerato, and nitro-infused coffee. Complementing their coffee menu is a variety of additive-free Japanese-inspired dishes.

Read more

shh Cafe

shh Cafe
shh Cafe
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

In need of a peaceful getaway from the city? Our final pick on the list is shh Cafe in Tsim Sha Tsui, a serene venue situated on the ground floor below the brand’s very own massage spa. Pamper yourself with a soothing drink before or after your massage and enjoy the calming dim-ly lit surroundings adorned with wooden furnishings. In addition to their specialty drinks, shh Cafe offers a selection of Western and fusion dishes, including clam vodka pasta and indulgent croffles. 

Read more

Need more dining inspirations? Explore Cathay’s complete list of partner restaurants where every spend lets you earn more miles.

