Best chill cafes recognised by Time Out and Cathay

Hongkongers love coffee, and the city is brimming with laid-back coffee joints that invite guests to indulge in well-crafted coffee beverages and specialty drinks, while unwinding in a tranquil escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

To guide you on your next cafe-hopping adventure, Time Out Hong Kong, in partnership with premium travel lifestyle brand, Cathay, curated a list of Recommended restaurants. Each of these venues allow you to earn one Asia Mile for every $4 spent by presenting your Cathay membership QR code at the end of the meal. Next time you visit a restaurant, watch for the ‘Time Out x Cathay Recommended’ stickers, our stamp of approval guaranteeing quality offerings and an unforgettable dining experience there.

Among the 40 restaurants listed in the series, this last set shines a spotlight on Hong Kong’s top cafes for a chill hangout, offering both laid-back vibes and top-notch brews. Read on to explore a list of the best cafes to check out in Hong Kong.

