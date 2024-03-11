Hong Kong
Times Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Kwun Tong
Venture to Kwun Tong to find Times Coffee, a cafe with a classroom-inspired interior that’s tucked away in an unassuming industrial building. The cafe’s menu spans from light brunch bites such as taro and pork floss-topped toast with Taiwanese sausage and eggs, or smoked salmon and avocado toast with scrambled eggs, to pumpkin risotto with whole grilled eel, and mentaiko pasta with crab. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, be sure to leave room to dig into the cafe’s mountain-high bowls of shaved ice that come in flavours like brown sugar and taro, matcha and mochi with red beans, and caramel pudding with strawberries. Alternatively, Times Coffee also offers delectable parfaits in flavours like mango with grapefruit, matcha and red bean, and strawberry that are sure to hit the spot.

Address:
Room C1, 1/F, Block A, Mai Hing Industrial Building, 16-18 Hing Yip Street, Kwun Tong
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 11.30am-10pm
