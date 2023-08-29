Time Out says

Causeway Bay’s wwwtc mall is home to the first Hong Kong branch of Tomacado, a restaurant chain from China that prides itself on embodying all things healthy and sustainable. The restaurant’s name comes from a portmanteau of tomato and avocado, signifying the abundance of health benefits when these two ingredients are combined.

Upon entering their venue, you’ll be transported to a dreamy world full of gorgeous flowers that range from neatly arranged bouquets to larger-than-life paper flowers that dotted around the venue. Tomocado’s dishes incorporate elements of Chinese, South-East Asian, and Japanese cuisine while still remaining nutritious and well-balanced. Dig into refreshing starters like Sichuan-style boiled escargots or marinated salmon in balsamic and Japanese soy sauce; tear into entrees like roasted Sanhuang chicken with herbs, or a hearty Wagyu A4 ribeye steak. In addition to being a restaurant, Tomacado also sells flowers from their venue, as well as tea products from the restaurant’s tea brand, Teablooms.