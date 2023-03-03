Time Out says

If pairing scrambled eggs with toast is too basic for you, or if you're a fan of tomatoes, then don't hesitate and go straight to Tomato C Hing. The focus of the menu at this very serious noodle joint is its flavourful tomato broth, featuring different types of noodles and proteins of your choice, with scrambled eggs recommended as an add-on to the noodle bowl. There are plenty of combinations to choose from, with highlights including their scallop and clam udon or ox tongue and scallop macaroni, all doused in their famed tomato soup.