Top Blade Steak Lab (Causeway Bay)

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  • Recommended
Top Blade Steak Lab
Photograph: Courtesy Top Blade Steak Lab
Order delivery
Time Out says

A homegrown beef concept that has a strong pedigree

Since originally launching in Ho Man Tin, local meat house Top Blade has garnered a loyal, meat-loving following, thanks to its affordable, high-quality steaks such as the wagyu flat iron as well as its free-flow truffle fries. 

The restaurant space has an upscale but casual feel, art from Japanese cartoonist Kentoo hangs on the wall, complemented with neon boards and tubes for a playful and Instagrammable vibe. 

Top Blade Steak Lab makes their savoury slabs of garlic butter, traditional American style. Served on top of their sizzling cuts of meat, the garlic butter melts and soaks into the perfectly cooked slices of flat iron, enhancing the natural flavours of the meat.

Pair black coffee with caramel peach, and you have American style Black Jack barbecue sauce. Homemade barbecue sauces for meat are rare in Hong Kong, and finding a place that offers Black Jack barbecue sauce is even more difficult. Which is why Top Blade's Black Peach Black Jack Flat Iron is such a surprise. And with thick, luxurious, and fresh flavours that makes the meat extra juice, what a delightful surprise that is. 

Details

Address:
2-4 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2657 8210
