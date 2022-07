Time Out says

Helmed by pastry chefs Lionel Bodros (formerly of Joël Robouchon Hong Kong) and Frederic Despres (formerly of Epicure in Paris and Pierre Hermé Paris in Macau), Town 93 brings French flair to their cafe bistro. Named after the 93rd department that both chefs belong to, Town 93 serves a large selection of freshly baked French pastries, desserts, all-day breakfast items, and other main courses.