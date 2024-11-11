Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. tozzo
    Photograph: Courtesy Tozzo/Nicholas Wong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. tozzo
    Photograph: Courtesy Tozzo/Nicholas Wong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. tozzo
    Photograph: Courtesy Tozzo/Nicholas Wong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. tozzo
    Photograph: Courtesy Tozzo/Nicholas Wong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Restaurants | Cafés
  • Central

Tozzo

Advertising

Time Out says

Tozzo is an all-day dining venue located in Central’s historic Tai Kwun. The cafe gets its name after maritozzo, which refers to an Italian cream-filled bun and an endearing term for ‘chubby’, epitomised by its adorable pudgy mascot. This newly-opened spacious eatery aims to combine traditional Italian flavours with modern twists, alongside a selection of Japanese-inspired dishes.

Helmed by chef-founder Fabio Bardio, the cafe whips up casual all-day dining plates like fluffy buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup, mixed salad with burrata and tomatoes, as well as Italian-Japanese savoury plates like fried chicken with shiso pesto or butter soy sauce mushroom pasta designed by chef-consultant Agustin Balbi from one-Michelin-starred restaurant Andō.

Notably, Tozzo’s menu offers both sweet and savoury maritozzo sandwiches. Customers can delight in fluffy buns filled with its signature original cream, matcha, and chocolate-flavoured alternatives, or try savoury fillings like scrambled eggs with guanciale or avocado with katsuobushi. What’s more, sweet tooths can delight in the cafe’s selection of freshly churned gelato available in classic flavours such as stracciatella, pistachio, chocolate, and strawberry, or locally-inspired creations like black sesame, Hong Kong-style yuen yeung, and mandarin sorbet.

Details

Address
2/F, JC Contemporary, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Tue-Sun 10am-8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.