Tozzo is an all-day dining venue located in Central’s historic Tai Kwun. The cafe gets its name after maritozzo, which refers to an Italian cream-filled bun and an endearing term for ‘chubby’, epitomised by its adorable pudgy mascot. This newly-opened spacious eatery aims to combine traditional Italian flavours with modern twists, alongside a selection of Japanese-inspired dishes.



Helmed by chef-founder Fabio Bardio, the cafe whips up casual all-day dining plates like fluffy buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup, mixed salad with burrata and tomatoes, as well as Italian-Japanese savoury plates like fried chicken with shiso pesto or butter soy sauce mushroom pasta designed by chef-consultant Agustin Balbi from one-Michelin-starred restaurant Andō.



Notably, Tozzo’s menu offers both sweet and savoury maritozzo sandwiches. Customers can delight in fluffy buns filled with its signature original cream, matcha, and chocolate-flavoured alternatives, or try savoury fillings like scrambled eggs with guanciale or avocado with katsuobushi. What’s more, sweet tooths can delight in the cafe’s selection of freshly churned gelato available in classic flavours such as stracciatella, pistachio, chocolate, and strawberry, or locally-inspired creations like black sesame, Hong Kong-style yuen yeung, and mandarin sorbet.