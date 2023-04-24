Autobots assemble – Transformers: The Ark has officially opened its doors in Causeway Bay! The first of its kind, the Transformers-themed restaurant takes inspiration from the spaceship in the animated series that was set to fly towards planet Cybertron before crashing onto Earth. The restaurant’s menu features plenty of Transformers-themed fast food items, such as burgers printed with Optimus Prime logos and an ‘Adventurist Meal’ featuring staple fast food sides that come in a nifty spaceship-shaped box.
Transformers: The Ark
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop A&B, G/F and 1/F, Soundwill Plaza, 38 Russell Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 11am-11pm
