Time Out says

Autobots assemble – Transformers: The Ark has officially opened its doors in Causeway Bay! The first of its kind, the Transformers-themed restaurant takes inspiration from the spaceship in the animated series that was set to fly towards planet Cybertron before crashing onto Earth. The restaurant’s menu features plenty of Transformers-themed fast food items, such as burgers printed with Optimus Prime logos and an ‘Adventurist Meal’ featuring staple fast food sides that come in a nifty spaceship-shaped box.