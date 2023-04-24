Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Transformers: The Ark

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  1. 變形金剛主題美食
    Photograph: Courtesy Transformers: The Ark
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. 變形金剛餐廳
    Photograph: Courtesy Transformers: The Ark
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Autobots assemble – Transformers: The Ark has officially opened its doors in Causeway Bay! The first of its kind, the Transformers-themed restaurant takes inspiration from the spaceship in the animated series that was set to fly towards planet Cybertron before crashing onto Earth. The restaurant’s menu features plenty of Transformers-themed fast food items, such as burgers printed with Optimus Prime logos and an ‘Adventurist Meal’ featuring staple fast food sides that come in a nifty spaceship-shaped box.

Details

Address:
Shop A&B, G/F and 1/F, Soundwill Plaza, 38 Russell Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.