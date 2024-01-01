Hong Kong
Trattoria Felino

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
Time Out says

Chef Marcello Scognamiglio teams up with fellow chef Félix De Arriaga Balanzat to open Trattoria Felino along Wan Chai’s Ship Street. This modern Italian trattoria is a cosy yet refined restaurant that dishes up quintessential Southern Italian flavours that are near and dear to chef Scognamiglio’s heart. Start off by savouring appetisers like hamachi carpaccio and smoked artichokes ($148); tray-baked pizzas with toppings like mortadella with ricotta cheese ($168);smoked sardines with eggplant and olives ($158); or fried calamari ($138). For the mains, Trattoria Felino offers hearty options such as Neapolitan pork ragout in tomato sauce ($168) and clay pot braised yellow chicken (from $278 and up) in addition to a range of homemade pasta dishes. No Italian meal is complete with delightful treats to cap off the meal, and Trattoria Felino certainly delivers with options like tiramisu ($98), brioche and sabayon ($98), as well as homemade sorbet and gelato.

Details

Address:
G/F, 1-7 Ship St, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Sun-Thur 6pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 6pm-11.30pm
