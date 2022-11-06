Hong Kong
Trattoria Kagawa

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
This new eatery in Wan Chai fuses two of the most loved cuisine in Hong Kong – Japanese and Italian. Helmed by Japanese chef Terufumi Mihara, the trattoria (casual Italian eatery) brings the art of teppanyaki and flavours and fresh produce of his hometown Kagawa combined with homely Italian traditions in their offerings. The 1,000sq feet space features a 32-seater dining area with a semi-private room, a teppanyaki bar, and a small al fresco area. Indulge in an array of appetisers, pasta, and risotto, or grab a seat by the teppanyaki bar counter to enjoy seafood and meat dishes, including fresh Australian lobster ($888), Japanese abalone ($488), wagyu beef Rossini ($358), and Italian grilled lamb chop, while watching the chef in action as he slice and dice ingredients with surgically precise knife skills and cook up your meal with energetic culinary techniques.  

Details

Address:
G/F, 18 Ship Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.facebook.com/trattoria.kagawa
5394 3690
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-12am
