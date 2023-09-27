Treehouse (Causeway Bay)

Time Out says

Plant-based restaurant Treehouse has opened an all-new location in the heart of Causeway Bay. Unlike other fast food joints, Treehouse provides diners with ethically sourced and unprocessed whole foods that make for a nutritionally balanced meal. Options on Treehouse’s menu include customisable sourdough flatbread wraps (from $68) and salad bowls (from $78), veggie burgers ($98) filled to the brim with sumptuous fillings, as well as an all-new Spruce Pho Soup with anise-clove broth, kelp noodles, and a generous helping of toppings like seasons greens and coriander ($58).