Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Treehouse (Causeway Bay)

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  1. treehouse
    Photograph: Courtesy Treehouse
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. treehouse
    Photograph: Courtesy Treehouse
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. treehouse
    Photograph: Courtesy Treehouse
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. treehouse
    Photograph: Courtesy Treehouse
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Plant-based restaurant Treehouse has opened an all-new location in the heart of Causeway Bay. Unlike other fast food joints, Treehouse provides diners with ethically sourced and unprocessed whole foods that make for a nutritionally balanced meal. Options on Treehouse’s menu include customisable sourdough flatbread wraps (from $68) and salad bowls (from $78), veggie burgers ($98) filled to the brim with sumptuous fillings, as well as an all-new Spruce Pho Soup with anise-clove broth, kelp noodles, and a generous helping of toppings like seasons greens and coriander ($58).

Details

Address:
7 Sharp Street East, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5580 0072
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11am-10pm, Sat-Sun 11am-9.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.