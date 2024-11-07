Modern Italian trattoria Testina is welcoming back Trippa Milano’s dynamic duo, chef Diego Rossi and Pietro Caroli, for a five-day collaboration next month. Chef Marco Xodo from Testina and chef Diego will host an Italian brunch on Sunday, November 3, featuring mouthwatering dishes like Trippa’s signature vitello tonnato and the mixed meat-based boliito misto. Accompanied by cocktails and wine options, this brunch is priced at $698 per person.

The two chefs have also curated a special set menu to be enjoyed from November 4 to 6. Expect to find authentic dishes not often tasted in Hong Kong, such as Baccalà mantecato (whipped codfish served with polenta chips and salad) and Mandilli de Saea, which is fazzoletti ‘silk handkerchief’ pasta squares, with pesto, pigeon, and marjoram. This menu is available for both lunch and dinner at $988 per person.

Finally, the collaborative series concludes on November 7 with their Piedmont wine night, spotlighting Brovia wines handpicked by chef Caroli and Testina’s sommelier Luciano. Brovia is a winery that specialises in hand-harvest production to truly characterise the Barolo region of Piedmont and, when paired with a range of white truffle gourmet dishes, is sure to knock the socks off any food and wine enthusiast. This set menu inclusive of wine pairing is priced at $1,988 per person.