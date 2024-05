Time Out says

Trusty Congee King whips up generous portions of comforting congees. If you’re unsure of what flavours to try, the menu provides chef recommendations such as pork liver and scallops, shrimp and chicken, or poached eel – all of which are sure to fill your belly. You can also pair your congees with side dishes like deep fried fish skin, poached sliced beef, or even sticky rice dumplings.