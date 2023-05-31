Time Out says

Set to open in mid-June at Elements, Japanese restaurant Tsukanto is bringing their famous tonkatsu dishes to Hong Kong. Tsukanto’s founder Naotaka Ohashi uses rich cuts of Rindo pork from Kumamoto Prefecture to create the restaurant’s signature tonkatsu, which are prepared in a sous vide for two hours, before being coated in batter and deep-fried to crisp perfection. Aside from the tonkatsu, which can be enjoyed in rice dishes or as sandos, the restaurant’s menu also features a large selection of sake, shochu, and draught beers.