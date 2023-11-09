Time Out says

Head to Berwick Street in Sham Shui Po to find Tung Tin Cafe, a bing sutt diner that’s been open for more than 20 years. While Tung Tin doesn’t do anything fancy and out of the ordinary, this bing sutt is always packed with students during lunchtime due to their affordable set menus that come in generous portions. When it comes to their brews, Tung Tin’s milk tea has a mellow taste, a smooth mouthfeel, and a lingering aftertaste that’s guaranteed to have you hooked after one taste. Pair your cuppa with one of their snacks, such as sandwiches or hot dogs for a light afternoon meal.