Twins Liangpi Limited (Yuen Long)

Twins Liangpi Limited specialises in authentic Sichuanese spicy noodles or liangpi. The restaurant makes their noodles with tapioca powder that results in its translucent appearance and delightfully bouncy texture. Twins’ liangpi is sour and spicy, guaranteed to stimulate your appetite and cool you down during the summer months. Other delicacies to try include sweet potato noodles, hot and sour glass noodle soup, as well as ice jelly in dark brown sugar syrup for dessert.

