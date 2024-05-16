Hong Kong
Twins Liangpi Limited (Yuen Long)

  • Restaurants
  • Yuen Long
Twins Liangpi Limited
Photograph: Courtesy Twins Liangpi Limited
Twins Liangpi Limited specialises in authentic Sichuanese spicy noodles or liangpi. The restaurant makes their noodles with tapioca powder that results in its translucent appearance and delightfully bouncy texture. Twins’ liangpi is sour and spicy, guaranteed to stimulate your appetite and cool you down during the summer months. Other delicacies to try include sweet potato noodles, hot and sour glass noodle soup, as well as ice jelly in dark brown sugar syrup for dessert. 

Address:
Shop 21, G/F, Siu Fung Building, 68 Kau Yuk Road, Yuen Long
Hong Kong
Contact:
24081388
