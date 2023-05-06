Time Out says

Churro joint Twist & Buckle is expanding their brand and opening a new location in North Point this May. Since opening their first location in Tsim Sha Tsui in 2020, the dessert store has won the hearts of sweet tooths in the city, and even earned a spot on the Michelin Guide recommendation for street food in Hong Kong.



To celebrate this milestone, Twist & Buckle will be giving away free churros to customers at the new North Point location on May 6 from 2 to 5pm. Be sure to also try out their branch-exclusive menu items like filled churros ($68 for five pieces), piped with dulce de leche or egg custard filling, or build your own churro sundae ($78) with Hokkaido milk soft serve and your choice of toppings, glazes, and sauces for garnish.