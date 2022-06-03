Time Out says

Previously with branches in Tai Hang and Sai Wan that closed last year, Two Greens has finally reopened in Mong Kok on June 2. Serving up Malaysian and Cantonese fusion food, this little eatery will transport you into the bustling hawker centres of Malaysia with just one bite.

Two Greens, a name inspired by the old Cantonese slang for ‘$20’, prides itself on offering authentic dishes at affordable prices. Jonathan, the restaurant’s Malay-Chinese founder, prepares all the food using traditional cooking methods. Take their bak kuh teh ($36-$40), for example, which uses garlic and white pepper and is stewed for a day, resulting in a deep, peppery flavour that will have you coming back for more. You can even change things up by pairing your spare ribs with fresh prawns, xiao long bao, or their daily special – a whole garlic bulb (available while stocks last). Their kaya toast ($22) is also a must-try. With a light and crispy texture, this comfort snack sees butter and homemade kaya spread onto piping hot toast.

Raised in Canada and Hong Kong, Johnathan’s recipes are also influenced by elements of cha chaan tengs. Try the crispy meat patty with egg on rice ($40) – its sunny-side-up egg and meat patty is fried to perfection with a crispy edge. For some extra indulgence, leaf lard is added underneath the rice for a smooth and rich flavour. Other Cantonese dishes include a poached egg mixed rice with fried lard ($38), which can be paired with their egg-fried cheung fun ($25). Accompanied with oldie tunes from bygone eras playing at the restaurant, you’re sure to have a memorable time dining here.