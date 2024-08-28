Renowned Japanese sushi chef-owner Hisashi Udatsu brings his Michelin-starred restaurant, Udatsu Sushi, to the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui in FWD House 1881. The Hong Kong outpost only holds 12 diners, and guests will be seated at a 150-year-old cypress wood counter table, where they can admire the chefs at work. Aside from using ingredients flown in daily from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, this Japanese restaurant also uses local produce to create its offerings. Udatsu’s customers can enjoy dishes like nigiri sushi, maki rolls, seasonal sashimi, hot dishes like croquettes, and plenty more in the restaurant’s omakase courses.