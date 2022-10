Time Out says

With its name meaning ‘floating world’ in Japanese, Ukiyo is a tranquil cafe in K11 Musea with floor to ceiling windows as well as wooden furniture and fixings. Whether you’re just stopping by for a coffee, or want to enjoy a spread from their selection of homemade pasta, salads, all-day breakfast option, and more; Ukiyo’s serene environment will allow you to simply unwind and chill out.