Hong Kong
Timeout

Uncle Fong Chongqing Hotpot Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Central
Uncle Fong
Photograph: Courtesy Uncle Fong Chongqing Hotpot RestaurantUncle Fong
Time Out says

Originally named Xiao Yu Hotpot Restaurant, the beloved Chongqing hotpot chain has now been renamed to Uncle Fong Chongqing Hotpot Restaurant, with nine branches across Hong Kong. The latest location to open is Central, and the interior takes on a modern, Bauhaus design aesthetic that’s paired with dimming lights during dinner for a relaxed and comfortable ambience. Their signature dish is the numbing spicy Jiugongge hotpot: a large pot segregated into a grid of nine squares with a fiery soup base, perfect for other Central branch exclusives such as the hand-beaten shrimp balls with bamboo fungus, hand-beaten squid balls with black truffle, and fresh duck blood.

Details

Address:
14/F, The L. Place, 139 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2338 1788
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-11pm
