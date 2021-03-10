Until Coffee takes on a true minimal aesthetic by giving you white-on-white action from the walls to the floors and everything in between (their menus are transparent!). Though not the most ideal place for clumsy drinkers, Until Coffee allows coffee connoisseurs to enjoy their sips with no distractions and focus purely on what’s in the cup. The cafe only seats around six people and, with the recent hype on Instagram about this place, it gets packed quite quickly. So, if you’re keen on paying a visit, we recommend going there early in the day.

Must-try: Hand-whisked iced matcha latte