Head to Mong Kok to find Up A Notch, a casual dining spot that serves hearty Italian dishes.
While this new dining spot offers a large variety of Italian fare like appetisers and salads, as well as plenty of homemade pizzas and pasta dishes; Up A Notch’s interior is unlike any other Italian restaurant in the city. Spanning over 2,000sq ft, this futuristic-looking restaurant is fitted with a giant LED TV, displays of collectable toys and figurines, an indoor slide, as well as a huge neon sign on the restaurant’s facade.
Up A Notch
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- G/F, 160 Portland Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9660 4866
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 12pm-12am
