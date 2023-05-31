Hong Kong
Timeout

Up A Notch

  • Restaurants
  • Sha Tin
Time Out says

Head to Mong Kok to find Up A Notch, a casual dining spot that serves hearty Italian dishes.
While this new dining spot offers a large variety of Italian fare like appetisers and salads, as well as plenty of homemade pizzas and pasta dishes; Up A Notch’s interior is unlike any other Italian restaurant in the city. Spanning over 2,000sq ft, this futuristic-looking restaurant is fitted with a giant LED TV, displays of collectable toys and figurines, an indoor slide, as well as a huge neon sign on the restaurant’s facade.

Details

Address:
G/F, 160 Portland Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9660 4866
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-12am
