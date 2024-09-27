Subscribe
  • Restaurants
  • Happy Valley

Vantage

Time Out says

Planning to watch the races during Happy Wednesday? Grab a bite to eat with your gang at Happy Valley Racecourse’s latest dining venue, Vantage. This swanky eatery provides diners with a sweeping view of the racecourse from their terrace and also has several flat-screen TVs throughout their stylish dining space that play live streams of the races. Begin with appetisers like jet-fresh oysters, caviar with blinis and creme fraiche, or yellow chicken popcorn with roasted garlic aioli. Then, move on to entrees such as Thai spicy fish fillets, roasted bone marrow, or Australian Wagyu beef tomahawk steak. Don’t forget to try Vantage’s signatures inspired by some of the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s best-performing horses.

Details

Address
3/F, Pavilion Stand Happy Valley Racecourse, Wong Nai Chung Rd, Happy Valley
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Wed 6pm-11.45 pm
