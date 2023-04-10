Time Out says

Italian chocolatier Venchi and contemporary Italian restaurant Cantina have joined forces to create an exclusive chocolate dinner menu available from March 1 to April 10. Book a table at Cantina to enjoy courses carefully crafted by Chocolate Master GB Mantelli and executive chef Andrea Mura. Our favourite appetisers come in the form of a Sicilian red prawn tartare with white chocolate, followed by a primo of chocolate agnolotti with slow-cooked wild boar. The highlight is the main dish: Iberico pork with shallot, caramelised pear served with extra dark Guianduia n.3 sauce. The dinner is wrapped up with a Venchi strawberry sorbet dessert with chocolate tuile, Piedmont hazelnut crumble, cherries, and extra dark chocolate.

Spice up your meal up with a little booze, including theV-Punch cocktail that combines white rum that's been filtered with Venchi white chocolate and pistachio with a hint of chocolate liqueur, lime, fresh passion fruit juice, and coconut milk. The full meal is priced at $888 per person, and the cocktail goes for $128.