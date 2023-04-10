Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Venchi x Cantina Exclusive Chocolate Dinner

  • Restaurants
  • Cantina, Central
  1. Venchi x Cantina exclusive chocolate dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Venchi x CantinaVenchi x Cantina exclusive chocolate dinner
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Venchi x Cantina exclusive chocolate dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Venchi & CantinaVenchi x Cantina exclusive chocolate dinner
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Venchi x Cantina exclusive chocolate dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Venchi & CantinaVenchi x Cantina exclusive chocolate dinner
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Venchi x Cantina exclusive chocolate dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Venchi & CantinaVenchi x Cantina exclusive chocolate dinner
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Venchi x Cantina exclusive chocolate dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Venchi & CantinaVenchi x Cantina exclusive chocolate dinner
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Venchi x Cantina exclusive chocolate dinner
    Photograph: Courtesy Venchi & CantinaVenchi x Cantina exclusive chocolate dinner
    PreviousNext
    /6
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Italian chocolatier Venchi and contemporary Italian restaurant Cantina have joined forces to create an exclusive chocolate dinner menu available from March 1 to April 10. Book a table at Cantina to enjoy courses carefully crafted by Chocolate Master GB Mantelli and executive chef Andrea Mura. Our favourite appetisers come in the form of a Sicilian red prawn tartare with white chocolate, followed by a primo of chocolate agnolotti with slow-cooked wild boar. The highlight is the main dish: Iberico pork with shallot, caramelised pear served with extra dark Guianduia n.3 sauce. The dinner is wrapped up with a Venchi strawberry sorbet dessert with chocolate tuile, Piedmont hazelnut crumble, cherries, and extra dark chocolate.

Spice up your meal up with a little booze, including theV-Punch cocktail that combines white rum that's been filtered with Venchi white chocolate and pistachio with a hint of chocolate liqueur, lime, fresh passion fruit juice, and coconut milk. The full meal is priced at $888 per person, and the cocktail goes for $128.

Details

Event website:
aquarestaurantgroup.co.uk/cantina/
Address:
Cantina
Police Headquarters Block 01, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Rd, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2848 3000
Price:
$888
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 6pm-12am; Sat-Sun 6:30pm-12am

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!