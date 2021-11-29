Hong Kong
Timeout

Victorian Era

  • Restaurants
  • Tsuen Wan
  • Recommended
This restaurant is inspired by 1950s Hong Kong and focuses mainly on hotpots with health and beauty benefits in the soup base. Here, you can experience a taste of old Hong Kong while you enjoy dipping in a variety of popular hotpot ingredients including an all-beef Hong Kong Platter, Japanese pearl oysters, trio dumplings, house trio cuttlefish balls, and cuttlefish paste stuffed Chinese doughnut in their signature soups such as the Hokkaido milk with rose, spicy Sichuan, Thai-style seafood tom yum, house satay, and sake seafood.

This restaurant brand has more than 1 outlet, please go to their website for more details

Details

Address:
Shop 621-630B, Tsuen Wan Plaza, 4-30 Tai Pa Street, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2736 8368
