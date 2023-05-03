Time Out says

Bespoke online cakery Vive is best known for its innovative sweet treats, and they’ve recently opened an all-new cosy dining venue on Gough Street. Aside from serving all-day breakfast options, this cafe offers everything from large hearty plates like uni mentaiko pasta and beef tongue sandos, to small bites such as fried chicken wings and tomato salad. Vive also provides customers with a select range of desserts like Thai milk tea chiffon cake, pistachio tiramisu, and banana bread served with vanilla ice cream.