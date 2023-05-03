Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Vive

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  1. vive cafe thai milk tea chiffon
    Photograph: Courtesy Vive
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. vive cafe
    Photograph: Courtesy Vive
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. vive cafe
    Photograph: Courtesy Vive
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. vive cafe
    Photograph: Courtesy Vive
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. vive cafe
    Photograph: Courtesy Vive
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Bespoke online cakery Vive is best known for its innovative sweet treats, and they’ve recently opened an all-new cosy dining venue on Gough Street. Aside from serving all-day breakfast options, this cafe offers everything from large hearty plates like uni mentaiko pasta and beef tongue sandos, to small bites such as fried chicken wings and tomato salad. Vive also provides customers with a select range of desserts like Thai milk tea chiffon cake, pistachio tiramisu, and banana bread served with vanilla ice cream.

Details

Address:
G/F, 12 Gough St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 9am-7pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.