Time Out says

If you need somewhere to relax and stretch your legs after shopping all day in Causeway Bay, then head to Vol.1 Cafe. Unlike most cafes, Vol.1 doesn’t serve coffee, but rather inventive drinks like cream osmanthus milk oolong ($48) and lychee matcha rose agar jelly soda ($42), along with brewed teas by the pot. Pair your drinks with Vol.1’s offerings, such as salads, a selection of handmade pasta dishes, and desserts. Enjoy your meal indoors, or on Vol.1 Cafe’s outdoor terrace as you look out onto the streets of Causeway Bay.