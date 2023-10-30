Time Out says

Wah Lap Restaurant is a popular dining venue based in Tai Po that’s open 24 hours a day. This spacious eatery serves all kinds of cha chaan teng classics on their menu, as well as a variety of baked goods churned out of their in-house bakery. Although you can enjoy all sorts of Hong Kong-style baked goods like bread, cakes, pastries, and cookies, you should definitely try Wah Lap’s egg tarts. Their bakery offers egg tarts in both cookie and flaky pastry crust, so you can try out both kinds and compare the difference.