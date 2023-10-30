Hong Kong
Wah Lap Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Po
  1. 華立茶餐廳
  EggTart
Wah Lap Restaurant is a popular dining venue based in Tai Po that’s open 24 hours a day. This spacious eatery serves all kinds of cha chaan teng classics on their menu, as well as a variety of baked goods churned out of their in-house bakery. Although you can enjoy all sorts of Hong Kong-style baked goods like bread, cakes, pastries, and cookies, you should definitely try Wah Lap’s egg tarts. Their bakery offers egg tarts in both cookie and flaky pastry crust, so you can try out both kinds and compare the difference.

Address:
48 Po Heung St, Tai Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
2656 8232
