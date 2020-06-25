Subscribe
慧食貓手抓餅｜火腿雞蛋芝士豬柳煙肉蟹柳肉鬆手抓餅
Photograph: Cara Hung
  • Restaurants
  • Kwai Fong
  • Recommended

Wai Sik Mau

As one of Kwai Chung Plaza’s hottest vendors, Wai Sik Mau is known for their made-to-order Taiwanese pancakes that come generously stuffed with delightful savoury ingredients. We recommend you try the assorted pancake that comes with crab sticks, bacon, sausage, and more. But, be prepared to wait if you want to try one of these loaded pancakes, as the store is only manned by one owner. Nonetheless, you’re bound to see customers who are happy to queue and wait for Wai Sik Mau’s flaky pancakes.

Shop B01C, 1/F, Kwai Chung Plaza, 7 Kwai Foo Road, Kwai Fong
Hong Kong
Tue-Sun 1pm-10pm
