Wakaran

Wan Chai’s Ship Street welcomes Wakaran, a global dining venue that blends Japanese, Chinese, and Western influences. Kick back with your gang as you feast on a wide array of tempting plates at their dining room or enjoy your meal at the kitchen counter and watch the chefs at work. Begin with light appetisers such as truffle sesame doughnuts or crispy potato crab mille feuille, before moving onto entrees such as baby squid lap cheong fried rice or salt-cured whole roasted dry ma yau (threadfin). As for desserts, Wakaran offers creative takes on Hong Kong desserts such as spicy ginger soup encased in transparent dumpling skins, or a creamy mango pomelo sago cocktail topped with airy coconut foam. Don’t forget to try the restaurant’s refreshing cocktails like the sake-based Kyuri Cooler, or the Calamansi Hi made with barley shochu.

Shop B, G/F, Pinnacle Building, 9 Ship St, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm
