Hong Kong
Timeout

Warm Bread

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung
    Photograph: Instagram/@warmbread.coffee
    Photograph: Instagram/@warmbread.coffee
    Photograph: Instagram/@warmbread.coffee
    Photograph: Instagram/@warmbread.coffee
Venture away from Sai Kung’s bustling waterfront to find Warm Bread, a cosy cafe with a homey atmosphere. At this intimate venue, customers can flick through the menu to find a variety of bites like bagel sandwiches, open-faced sandwiches made with sourdough toasts, all-day breakfast plates, and pasta dishes; as well as a selection of quality teas and coffee. Aside from their savoury dishes, Warm Bread draws in customers from all over to try their homemade bread and pastries. One of the most popular items here are the caneles, which have a crispy caramelised exterior and a gooey custard centre.

Details

Address:
G/F, 9 See Cheung Street, Sai Kung
Sai Kung
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon 12pm-6pm, Wed-Sun 10am-6pm
