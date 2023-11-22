Time Out says

What’s Up Lemontea may not be one of the bigger names in the lemon tea game, but we think it deserves a shout out. This stall serves a range of teas, such as duck excrement tea (from $30), jasmine tea (from $30), and camellia oolong tea (from $30) – all of which feature hand crushed lemons for a touch of acidity. Other options from What’s Up’s menu include balsam pear lemon tea (from $40), avocado mango milk foam ($42), or their super fruit tea ($55) – which sees five different fruits submerged in jasmine tea, served in a litre-sized bucket!