Whey x Dough Beings' Singapore-inspired pastries

Michelin-starred modern European restaurant Whey is celebrating its third anniversary this month by launching a limited-time collaboration with local bakery Dough Beings. Chef Barry Quek has infused a collection of pastries together with the local bakery with distinct Singaporean flavours. Priced at $458 per box, the assortment includes sweet and savoury doughnuts, croissants, and choux. The selection features croissants filled with lobster and Whey’s signature laksa mayo, pandan coffee hazelnut flavours, doughnuts filled with braised pulled pork shoulder and Whey's bak kut teh sauce reduction, strawberry with vanilla and ginger flower, and choux filled with dulce de leche and buah keluak custard, topped with shaved candlenuts.

Pre-orders start on May 13 for pickup or delivery on Fridays and Saturdays from May 17 through June 1. Delivery is available on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon from 2pm to 6pm. Orders can be placed via this link.