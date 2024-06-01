Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Whey x Dough Beings' Singapore-inspired pastries

  • Restaurants
  • Hong Kong, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Whey x Dough Beings Singapore-inspired pastries
    Photograph: Courtesy Whey
  2. Whey x Dough Beings Singapore-inspired pastries
    Photograph: Courtesy Whey
Time Out says

Don't miss out on this limited-time collection of pastries with Singaporean flavours

Michelin-starred modern European restaurant Whey is celebrating its third anniversary this month by launching a limited-time collaboration with local bakery Dough Beings. Chef Barry Quek has infused a collection of pastries together with the local bakery with distinct Singaporean flavours. Priced at $458 per box, the assortment includes sweet and savoury doughnuts, croissants, and choux. The selection features croissants filled with lobster and Whey’s signature laksa mayo, pandan coffee hazelnut flavours, doughnuts filled with braised pulled pork shoulder and Whey's bak kut teh sauce reduction, strawberry with vanilla and ginger flower, and choux filled with dulce de leche and buah keluak custard, topped with shaved candlenuts.

Pre-orders start on May 13 for pickup or delivery on Fridays and Saturdays from May 17 through June 1. Delivery is available on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon from 2pm to 6pmOrders can be placed via this link.

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Whey x Dough Beings Singapore-inspired pastriesHong Kong $458 per box
Buy
