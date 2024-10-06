Win a romantic afternoon tea set for two (worth $1,194+) at The Verandah

Our hugely popular giveaway series with leading financial services group OCBC Hong Kong is wrapping up, and to end things on a sweet note, we’re giving away 25 sets of The Verandah’s Enchanted Garden floral-themed afternoon tea (valued at $1,194+) for all you foodies out there.

Inspired by London’s vibrant Chelsea Flower Show, the Enchanted Garden afternoon tea is a feast for the eyes and the palate. Picture a stunning tiered tower adorned with edible blooms, serving up delicate savouries, flower-themed treats, as well as pistachio and cranberry scones on the Roy Kirkham collection ‘Palace Garden’ fine bone china. To complete the experience, savour your choice of The Peninsula tea or coffee; or sip on a glass or two of Maison Mumm RSRV Cuvée 4.5 Brut Grand Cru. All this plus a sweeping sea view to match – it’s the perfect recipe for a romantic escape from the city.

On XX, keep an eye on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Hong Kong’s Instagram accounts @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK to participate in our last giveaway!

Here's how to win:

1) Follow @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK on Instagram.

2) Like the contest photo, tag the person you want to share the tea set with, and tell us your favourite flower and why in one to two sentences.

3) The same contest will run simultaneously on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Hong Kong's Instagram accounts, so fans can participate using the same guidelines on their feed.

Terms and conditions apply