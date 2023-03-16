Hong Kong
Woodlands Indian Vegetarian Restaurant (Wan Chai)

  Restaurants
  Wan Chai
    Photograph: Courtesy Woodlands Indian Vegetarian Restaurant
    Photograph: Courtesy Woodlands Indian Vegetarian Restaurant
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
Gobi Manchurian
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
Pani Puri
Time Out says

Woodlands Indian Vegetarian Restaurant has been operating out of their Tsim Sha Tsui location since 1981, but recently, they've crossed the harbour and opened a new location in Wan Chai on Luard Road. Their menu features a large variety of vegetarian Indian dishes, but their speciality has to be their paper-thin dosas, filled with a potato masala and served together with sambar and other sauces. 

Details

Address:
1/F, Dennies House, 20 Luard Rd, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
2129 2188
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 11.30-3pm, 6pm-11pm, Sun 12pm-3pm, 6-11pm
