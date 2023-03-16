Woodlands Indian Vegetarian Restaurant has been operating out of their Tsim Sha Tsui location since 1981, but recently, they've crossed the harbour and opened a new location in Wan Chai on Luard Road. Their menu features a large variety of vegetarian Indian dishes, but their speciality has to be their paper-thin dosas, filled with a potato masala and served together with sambar and other sauces.
Woodlands Indian Vegetarian Restaurant (Wan Chai)
Details
- Address:
- 1/F, Dennies House, 20 Luard Rd, Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2129 2188
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sat 11.30-3pm, 6pm-11pm, Sun 12pm-3pm, 6-11pm
