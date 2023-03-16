Woodlands Indian Vegetarian Restaurant (Wan Chai)

Time Out says

Woodlands Indian Vegetarian Restaurant has been operating out of their Tsim Sha Tsui location since 1981, but recently, they've crossed the harbour and opened a new location in Wan Chai on Luard Road. Their menu features a large variety of vegetarian Indian dishes, but their speciality has to be their paper-thin dosas, filled with a potato masala and served together with sambar and other sauces.



